Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 156,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 28,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.