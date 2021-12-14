K21 Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.13 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. K21 has a market capitalization of $32.13 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, K21 has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00004865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get K21 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00038006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00200396 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,048,813 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “K21USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.