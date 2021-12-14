Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,376.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $579,445.86 and approximately $30,376.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

