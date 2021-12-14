Enigma Trading 16.8% Lower This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $260,647.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.22 or 0.00274056 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008316 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003042 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

