$181.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report sales of $181.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.00 million. Kaman reported sales of $185.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $715.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Kaman stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,994. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.22 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 727.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kaman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kaman by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kaman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kaman by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Further Reading: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.