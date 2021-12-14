Refereum Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Refereum has a total market cap of $62.79 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00037670 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.71 or 0.00200305 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RFRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.