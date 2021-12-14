Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUFRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Baader Bank lowered shares of Dufry to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Dufry alerts:

Shares of Dufry stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.31. 1,259,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,525. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. Dufry has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.