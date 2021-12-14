Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $143.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $145.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

