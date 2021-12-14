Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $14.13 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $143.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $145.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

