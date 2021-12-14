Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $18.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average of $160.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $169.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

