Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brightworth increased its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 51.1% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 14.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Facebook by 3.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 38,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.68 and a 200-day moving average of $345.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,422,638 shares of company stock valued at $482,446,187 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

