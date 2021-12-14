iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $222.54 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

