$316.41 Million in Sales Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to report sales of $316.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.40 million. Enviva Partners reported sales of $277.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million.

EVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSE EVA traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $69.86. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,893. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $73.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -460.27%.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

