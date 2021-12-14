Crust Price Tops $42.40 on Top Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009829 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00177272 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.57 or 0.00539859 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.