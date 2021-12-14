Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $593.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post sales of $593.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $610.20 million and the lowest is $582.39 million. Cinemark reported sales of $98.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 504.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Cinemark by 80.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 61.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 37,315 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $12,038,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter worth $195,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 97,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,958. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.