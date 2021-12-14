Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLWYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Investec started coverage on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLWYF remained flat at $$46.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

