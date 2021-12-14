Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to post sales of $581.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $581.00 million and the highest is $581.70 million. Rollins posted sales of $536.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Rollins by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Rollins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rollins by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 242,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 71,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 50,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

