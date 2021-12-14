PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $127.08 million and $546,403.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00037670 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.71 or 0.00200305 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,432,508,384 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,900,754 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.