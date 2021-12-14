Investors Purchase Large Volume of Galera Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 44,648 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,117% compared to the average daily volume of 1,388 call options.

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,816,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,719. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,028,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 254,932 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

