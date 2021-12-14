Investors Purchase Large Volume of Galera Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 44,648 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,117% compared to the average daily volume of 1,388 call options.
Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,816,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,719. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $12.99.
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,028,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 254,932 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 300,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
Read More: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.