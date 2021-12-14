Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $52.40 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 4.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $52,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $5,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 583,877 shares of company stock worth $165,317,264 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,802. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $254.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.