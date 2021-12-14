Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.09

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.09 and last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 33727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,833,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,997,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

