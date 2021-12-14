Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.88

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 12929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YOU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.77.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 181.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 688.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

