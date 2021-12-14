Investors Purchase High Volume of Novo Nordisk A/S Call Options (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,763 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 566% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,315 call options.

NYSE:NVO traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.72. 38,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $116.13. The firm has a market cap of $265.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 947.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

