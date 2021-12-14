Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Down 86.2% in November

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFJPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. 91,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,831. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. Informa has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.