Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading Up 4%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 12,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 805,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 506,522 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 770,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 668,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

