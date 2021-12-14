ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Sells $538,350.00 in Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,968. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $535,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

