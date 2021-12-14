Insider Buying: RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.92) per share, with a total value of £29,950 ($39,579.75).

Shares of RWS stock traded down GBX 33.94 ($0.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 596.06 ($7.88). The company had a trading volume of 882,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 620.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 612.15. RWS Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 513 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 838 ($11.07).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.70) price objective on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

