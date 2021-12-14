Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.94.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down C$0.18 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.11. 745,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,620. The firm has a market cap of C$653.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.48 and a 1-year high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.52.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.