Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $1.34

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Hive has a market cap of $516.02 million and $41.04 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002881 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 384,433,287 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HIVEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.