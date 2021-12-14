Civilization Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $43.81 million and $646,706.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00200055 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

