Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post sales of $500.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.60 million and the highest is $501.70 million. Clarivate reported sales of $455.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLVT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

CLVT stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. 223,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,764. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $5,473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clarivate by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,890,000 after acquiring an additional 354,783 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Clarivate by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Clarivate by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

