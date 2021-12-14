Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.16 Million

Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report $102.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.01 million to $102.30 million. Exponent reported sales of $97.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $432.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.53 million to $432.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $465.27 million, with estimates ranging from $461.63 million to $468.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. Exponent’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Exponent by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 96.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.02. 1,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,974. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

