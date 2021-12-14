Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $448.09. 1,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

