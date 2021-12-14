Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,812,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,616,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 218.4% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 6,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,682,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,916.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,882.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,725.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.