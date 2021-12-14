Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in November

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Elis stock remained flat at $$17.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. Elis has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Elis SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of textile, hygiene, and facility service solutions. Its services include flat linen, washroom, beverages, workwear, floor protection, and industrial wiping. The firm serves industries including catering, accommodation, healthcare and social welfare, trade and retail, services, and publics authorities and administration.

