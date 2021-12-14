Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in November

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HZMMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 2,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Horizonte Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.