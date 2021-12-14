Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in November

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HZMMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 2,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Horizonte Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

