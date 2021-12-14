Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Down 90.3% in November

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of GRFFF stock remained flat at $$1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Fibra Danhos has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.17.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

