Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 35 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,422,638 shares of company stock valued at $482,446,187. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.38. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $930.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

