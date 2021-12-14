Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.2% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $169.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

