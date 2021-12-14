Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.83.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $70.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.34.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.