Bolivarcoin Price Tops $0.0064 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $104,802.70 and approximately $34.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 16,415,871 coins. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

