Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will report sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the highest is $3.11 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Shares of STX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.06. The company had a trading volume of 51,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,147. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 21.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,002 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 58.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 45.5% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 7,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,829 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

