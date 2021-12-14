Clean Yield Group Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clean Yield Group cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $19.51 on Tuesday, hitting $537.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $561.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $504.06 and its 200 day moving average is $453.10. The firm has a market cap of $237.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

