Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,741. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.66.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.