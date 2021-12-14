Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.70. The stock had a trading volume of 124,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322,706. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $220.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

