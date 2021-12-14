Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,060 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,495,000 after buying an additional 893,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $236.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,797. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.92 and its 200 day moving average is $229.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.58 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.