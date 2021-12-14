6,639 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $392.26 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.