The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

NYSE:HD opened at $405.24 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

