Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.00

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 289055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.