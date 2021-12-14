Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Trading Up 3.8%

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.55 and last traded at $61.41. Approximately 10,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 410,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

